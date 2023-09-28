On Thursday, Robert Austin Wynns (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .215 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

This season, Wynns has totaled at least one hit in 24 of 45 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Wynns has had at least one RBI in 13.3% of his games this year (six of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%).

He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 22 .167 AVG .186 .167 OBP .222 .333 SLG .288 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 4/0 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings