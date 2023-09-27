Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.
- As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- On the ground with the Rams, Cam Akers scored seven touchdowns and picked up 786 yards (52.4 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
