When the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) match up with the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at Coors Field on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Rockies have +170 odds to win. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). A 12.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-3, 8.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -210 +170 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to put money on the Rockies' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 129 times and won 81, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 23-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (65.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 141 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (36.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 13 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.