How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 150 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.542 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- Davis has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Davis has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Jameson Taillon
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-3
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Marcus Stroman
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jordan Wicks
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Kenta Maeda
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
