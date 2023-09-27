Ezequiel Tovar vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 102 of 148 games this year (68.9%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (24.3%).
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has an RBI in 53 of 148 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.286
|AVG
|.229
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.457
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|72/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
