The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .267.

In 85 of 136 games this year (62.5%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 29.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 70 .276 AVG .258 .316 OBP .313 .439 SLG .383 21 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 48/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings