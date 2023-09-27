On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.

Montero has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .325 AVG .175 .374 OBP .214 .516 SLG .307 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 23 RBI 13 40/9 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings