Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take down Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 149 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 471 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 688 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.535 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Ryan Feltner (2-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts this season, Feltner has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.