Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) and Colorado Rockies (56-99) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on September 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 139 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (36.7%) in those games.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (684 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|L 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|L 6-0
|Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|L 6-3
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Kenta Maeda
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.