The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 55.8% of his 77 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Montero has an RBI in 25 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .317 AVG .175 .368 OBP .214 .488 SLG .307 14 XBH 9 3 HR 4 22 RBI 13 39/9 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings