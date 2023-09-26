Charlie Blackmon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Charlie Blackmon (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, four walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .276 with 21 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (63 of 90), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including 11 multi-run games (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.309
|AVG
|.237
|.392
|OBP
|.337
|.519
|SLG
|.329
|23
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|12
|20/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Miller (10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.