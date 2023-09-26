On Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .257 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Rodgers has had a hit in 25 of 39 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.6%).

In 39 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Rodgers has an RBI in 12 of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (14 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 22 .328 AVG .200 .384 OBP .261 .463 SLG .271 8 XBH 2 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 16/5 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings