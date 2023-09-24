Raiders vs. Steelers Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the best pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Looking to place a bet on one of the top performers in this outing between the Raiders and the Steelers? See below for key facts and figures.
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +360
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|231.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-102)
|Calvin Austin III
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Kenny Pickett
|221.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-106)
|-
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
