Will Johnny Mundt Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 3?
Will Johnny Mundt cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.
Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)
- Mundt averaged 10.8 yards receiving on 1.6 targets per game last season, scoring one TD.
- Mundt had one touchdown catch last year (in 13 games).
Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1
|1
|12
|0
