Wyoming vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) will look to upset the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-2.5)
|43.5
|-140
|+115
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-2.5)
|43.5
|-137
|+114
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Wyoming has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
