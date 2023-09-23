The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Offensively, Wyoming ranks 108th in the FBS with 327.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 75th in total defense (363.7 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Appalachian State ranks 37th in the FBS (451.0 total yards per game) and 85th on the other side of the ball (375.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Wyoming Appalachian State 327.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.0 (51st) 363.7 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.7 (83rd) 165.3 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (30th) 162.0 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.3 (55th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 350 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 111 yards (37.0 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sam Scott has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland's team-leading 145 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 22 targets) with one touchdown.

Ayir Asante has put up a 115-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in five passes on eight targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg has compiled eight grabs for 67 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has racked up 690 yards on 58.8% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 76 times for 422 yards (140.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood has collected 88 yards (on 26 attempts).

Kaedin Robinson's 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions on 14 targets with two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has caught nine passes and compiled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dalton Stroman's 10 targets have resulted in five grabs for 100 yards and one touchdown.

