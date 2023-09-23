The Appalachian State Mountaineers should come out on top in their matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (+2.5) Over (43.5) Appalachian State 36, Wyoming 28

Week 4 MWC Predictions

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cowboys are unbeaten against the spread this season.

One of the Cowboys' two games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 43.5, six points fewer than the average total in Wyoming games thus far this season.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

In Mountaineers three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for Appalachian State this season is 9.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cowboys vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 25.3 27 33 25 10 31 Appalachian State 40.7 30.7 44 26 34 40

