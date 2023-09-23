MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes 10 games involving MWC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Nevada +17.5 against Texas State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Appalachian State vs. Wyoming matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 4 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Nevada +17.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 0.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Utah State +5.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 10.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kent State +27.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 15.1 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 4 MWC Total Bets
Over 42.5 - Appalachian State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 63.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45.5 - Air Force vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Total: 60.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 22
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Total: 64.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 4 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|3-0 (1-0 MWC)
|31.3 / 10.3
|385.0 / 179.3
|Fresno State
|3-0 (0-0 MWC)
|34.0 / 22.0
|400.3 / 319.7
|UNLV
|2-1 (0-0 MWC)
|30.3 / 28.7
|347.0 / 440.3
|Wyoming
|2-1 (0-0 MWC)
|25.3 / 27.0
|327.3 / 363.7
|San Diego State
|2-2 (0-0 MWC)
|18.8 / 25.5
|320.8 / 437.0
|Boise State
|1-2 (0-0 MWC)
|25.7 / 30.7
|393.3 / 427.0
|New Mexico
|1-2 (0-0 MWC)
|27.7 / 29.7
|403.3 / 362.7
|Utah State
|1-2 (0-1 MWC)
|37.7 / 30.3
|407.3 / 378.7
|San Jose State
|1-3 (0-0 MWC)
|30.3 / 30.5
|353.8 / 366.0
|Hawaii
|1-3 (0-0 MWC)
|23.3 / 36.8
|330.3 / 375.5
|Colorado State
|0-2 (0-0 MWC)
|29.5 / 46.5
|428.0 / 487.0
|Nevada
|0-3 (0-0 MWC)
|14.7 / 43.3
|296.3 / 524.0
Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.