Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the MEAC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. North Carolina Central Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Morgan State Bears 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at South Carolina State Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!