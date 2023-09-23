The Week 4 college football slate includes eight games involving teams from the CAA. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Rhode Island Rams at Villanova Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports
Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports
Monmouth Hawks at Lafayette Leopards 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports
Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Morgan State Bears 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Elon Phoenix at Campbell Fighting Camels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports
New Hampshire Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FloSports

