The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will take on the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -225 +185 - - - - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a runline. In three games in a row, Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.3 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 137 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (37.2%) in those games.

Colorado has entered 33 games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 2-31 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 69 of its 152 chances.

The Rockies are 22-14-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-57 21-38 35-59 36-69 20-28

