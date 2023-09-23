Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (80-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-97) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
  • The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
  • The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (678 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 Giants L 11-10 Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
September 18 @ Padres L 11-9 Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
September 19 @ Padres L 2-0 Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
September 20 @ Padres L 3-2 Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
September 22 @ Cubs L 6-0 Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
September 23 @ Cubs - Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
September 24 @ Cubs - Ty Blach vs Javier Assad
September 26 Dodgers - Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
September 26 Dodgers - TBA vs TBA
September 27 Dodgers - Noah Davis vs Ryan Pepiot
September 28 Dodgers - Chris Flexen vs Clayton Kershaw

