Our projection model predicts the Washington State Cougars will take down the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Martin Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+3) Under (58.5) Washington State 29, Oregon State 26

Week 4 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Beavers have won once against the spread this season.

Oregon State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

One of the Beavers' two games this season has hit the over.

Oregon State games this season have posted an average total of 52, which is 6.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Cougars are 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Washington State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

One of the Cougars' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Washington State this season is 2.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 41 11 40.5 8 42 17 Washington State 48.3 22.3 47.5 21.5 50 24

