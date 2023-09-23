It'll be the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) versus the Temple Owls (2-1) in college football play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Miami (FL) vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Temple?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Temple 21
  • Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Hurricanes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.
  • This is the first time Temple will play as an underdog this season.
  • The Owls have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Temple (+23.5)
  • Miami (FL) is undefeated against the spread this season.
  • Temple is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Miami (FL) vs. Temple matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points once this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 68.7 points per game, 22.2 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5
Implied Total AVG 29 29
ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Temple

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 33 33
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.