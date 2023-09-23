The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) host the UAB Blazers (1-2) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia owns the 29th-ranked offense this season (39.0 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking third-best with only 8.0 points allowed per game. UAB has been sputtering on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 32.0 points surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, generating 30.3 points per contest (65th-ranked).

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Georgia vs. UAB Key Statistics

Georgia UAB 467.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (56th) 264.3 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (86th) 149.0 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (103rd) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 846 yards (282.0 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 31 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards has 118 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Kendall Milton has piled up 96 yards on 23 carries, scoring one time.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 13 catches for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Rara Thomas has put together a 132-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on six targets.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 110 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 956 yards (318.7 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 80.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 94 yards (31.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed 27 times for 127 yards, with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his team with 148 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has six receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) this year.

Samario Rudolph's 17 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.