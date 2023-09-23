Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Abierto Guadalajara final on Saturday, Caroline Dolehide faces Maria Sakkari.
Sakkari is the favorite to win the tournament championship against Dolehide, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +375.
Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Finals
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Caroline Dolehide
|Maria Sakkari
|+375
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|21.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|39.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.8
Caroline Dolehide vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-3 on Friday, Dolehide advanced to the finals.
- Sakkari took home the win 6-3, 6-0 versus Caroline Garcia in the semifinals on Friday.
- Dolehide has played 25 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.
- In her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dolehide has played an average of 20.8 games.
- Sakkari has averaged 22.6 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.5% of the games.
- Sakkari has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Dolehide and Sakkari have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.