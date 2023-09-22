South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Union County, South Dakota, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lennox High School at Beresford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beresford, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.