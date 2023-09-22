Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Jameson Taillon, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+165). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 37.5%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 16-50 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 151 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 22-14-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-56 21-37 35-59 36-68 20-28

