South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Minnehaha County, South Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Dell Rapids High School at Milbank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milbank, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.