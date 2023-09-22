Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Meade County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Faith High School at Timber Lake High School