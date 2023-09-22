South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Meade County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Faith High School at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.