South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beadle County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Beadle County, South Dakota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beadle County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Hitchcock-Tulare High School at Sunshine Bible Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
