South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oglala Lakota County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St. Francis Indian High School at Red Cloud High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Pine Ridge, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pine Ridge High School at Standing Rock High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ft. Yates, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
