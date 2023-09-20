Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (74-78) and the Colorado Rockies (56-95) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (7-7) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.8%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (676 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.69 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule