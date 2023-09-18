Juan Soto and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 144 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 667 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.535 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (3-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Blach has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Javier Assad

