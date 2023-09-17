LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to get to Chris Flexen when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 12 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 12 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (38.6%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 34-64 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 67 of 147 chances this season.

The Rockies are 21-14-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-39 22-53 21-35 35-57 36-66 20-26

