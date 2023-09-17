Sunday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (75-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on September 17.

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (5-6) for the Giants and Chris Flexen (1-7) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 132 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (38.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 29-62 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (657 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule