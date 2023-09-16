The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

Wyoming vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Wyoming vs. Texas Betting Trends

Wyoming has covered once in one games with a spread this year.

Texas has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 28.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

