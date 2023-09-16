The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas ranks 35th in total offense (456.0 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (269.0 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Wyoming ranks 55th in the FBS (33.0 points per game), and it is 77th on defense (25.0 points allowed per game).

Wyoming vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Key Statistics

Wyoming Texas 345.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.0 (51st) 387.5 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.0 (22nd) 170.5 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.5 (89th) 175.0 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (13th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards (175.0 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 111 yards (55.5 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Scott has rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Ayir Asante leads his squad with 96 receiving yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has totaled 83 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight targets have resulted in seven catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 609 yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 23 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jonathon Brooks has 109 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown. He's also added three catches for 46 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 165 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in seven receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell has a total of 104 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring three touchdowns.

