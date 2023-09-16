The South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) visit the Lamar Cardinals (0-2) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

South Dakota owns the 79th-ranked offense this season (17 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with just 17.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Lamar ranks 100th in the FCS (250.5 total yards per game) and 90th on defense (440.5 total yards allowed per game).

South Dakota vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. Lamar Key Statistics

South Dakota Lamar 251.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.5 (102nd) 301.5 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.5 (82nd) 72 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96 (90th) 179.5 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.5 (87th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 359 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 58.5% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 33 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

This season, Nate Thomas has carried the ball seven times for 42 yards (21 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Martens has hauled in 13 catches for 162 yards (81 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Carter Bell has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 126 yards so far this campaign.

JJ Galbreath has been the target of six passes and racked up four grabs for 38 yards, an average of 19 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 309 yards (154.5 yards per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Khalan Griffin has carried the ball 25 times for 87 yards, with one touchdown.

Izaha Jones has collected 47 yards (on one carries) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 82 receiving yards (41 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on eight targets.

Kyndon Fuselier has put up a 59-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on seven targets.

James Major Bowden's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 45 yards (22.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

