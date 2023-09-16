Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is the setting for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits' (2-0) matchup against the Drake Bulldogs (0-2) on September 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

South Dakota State has the 37th-ranked offense this season (372.0 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking seventh-best with only 149.0 yards allowed per game. With 342.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Drake ranks 58th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 45th, allowing 326.0 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

South Dakota State vs. Drake Key Statistics

South Dakota State Drake 372.0 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (62nd) 149.0 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (44th) 183.0 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.0 (85th) 189.0 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.5 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 305 yards (152.5 ypg) on 21-of-32 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 37 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Amar Johnson, has carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game).

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 31 yards through the air.

Griffin Wilde's team-leading 128 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets) with two touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has caught six passes for 69 yards (34.5 yards per game) this year.

Grahm Goering has a total of 53 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey leads Drake with 447 yards on 39-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 25 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on four carries.

Dorian Boyland has run the ball 17 times for 72 yards.

Christian Galvan has been given 13 carries and totaled 52 yards.

Colin Howard's 100 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five receptions on five targets.

Sam Rodriguez has racked up 91 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) on six receptions.

Mitchell January has racked up 44 reciving yards (22.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Drake gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.