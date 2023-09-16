When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits match up with the Drake Bulldogs at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Jackrabbits will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

South Dakota State vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-52.5) 49.0 South Dakota State 51, Drake -2

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this year.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Jackrabbits vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 32.5 11.5 32.5 11.5 -- -- Drake 15.5 41.0 24.0 27.0 7.0 55.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.