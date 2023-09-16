Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Lamar Cardinals square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Coyotes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Dakota vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-12.1) 41.5 South Dakota 27, Lamar 15

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Coyotes and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

A total of six of Cardinals games last year went over the point total.

Coyotes vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 17 17.5 24 0 10 35 Lamar 15.5 33 17 42 14 24

