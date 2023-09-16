The San Francisco Giants (75-73) will lean on Wilmer Flores when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (55-92) at Coors Field on Saturday, September 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-165). An 11.5-run total is set for this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (7-2, 4.53 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.07 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 39, or 52.7%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 15-13 record (winning 53.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 50 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 29 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

