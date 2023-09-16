LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 442 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 652 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.535 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (6-14) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Peter Lambert Kyle Hendricks

