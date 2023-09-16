The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Nebraska ranks eighth-worst in scoring offense (12 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game. Northern Illinois ranks 94th in the FBS with 349 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by allowing just 266.5 total yards per game.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Northern Illinois 318 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (99th) 352.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.5 (21st) 201.5 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (103rd) 116.5 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (69th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims leads Nebraska with 220 yards (110 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions this season. He also has 158 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 129 yards (64.5 per game).

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in five catches for 57 yards (28.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Alex Bullock has put up a 56-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in three passes on five targets.

Marcus Washington has a total of 44 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 462 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.7% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Antario Brown has run for 112 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Gavin Williams has racked up 71 yards on 17 carries, while also catching five passes for 32 yards.

Kacper Rutkiewicz leads his squad with 185 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has caught five passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (50 per game).

Grayson Barnes' six targets have resulted in three receptions for 40 yards.

