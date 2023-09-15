South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Yankton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Yankton County, South Dakota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Pierre T.F. Riggs High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
