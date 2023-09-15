ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 3, which features 10 games involving schools from the ACC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Old Dominion Monarchs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|VMI Keydets at NC State Wolfpack
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|The CW
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Ole Miss Rebels
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
