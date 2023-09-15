South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Turner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Turner County, South Dakota this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Turner County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Clark-Willow Lake High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Parker, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
