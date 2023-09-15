South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Spink County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Spink County, South Dakota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Faulkton High School at Northwestern Area School District
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mellette, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.