The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Meade County, South Dakota this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Sturgis Brown High School at Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Huron, SD

Huron, SD Conference: AA

AA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lemmon High School at Faith High School