South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Meade County, South Dakota this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Sturgis Brown High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Huron, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lemmon High School at Faith High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Faith, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.